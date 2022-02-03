Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.11. 153,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

