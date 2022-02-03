Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.91.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.