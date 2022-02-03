Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,055. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

