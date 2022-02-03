Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Up 1.6%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 6,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

