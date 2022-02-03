Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of FOX worth $98,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after buying an additional 421,379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in FOX by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,079,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

