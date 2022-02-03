Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Lifted to Hold at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$1.52 on Thursday, reaching C$171.28. The company had a trading volume of 108,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,755. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$205.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.75 billion and a PE ratio of 37.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38. Insiders sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605 in the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

