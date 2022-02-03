Frax Share (FXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $297.66 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $297.66 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $18.36 or 0.00049326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.31 or 0.07189018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.51 or 0.99443137 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054570 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

