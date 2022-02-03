Freeway Token (FWT) Hits One Day Volume of $209,194.00

Freeway Token (CURRENCY:FWT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Freeway Token has a total market capitalization of $60.57 million and approximately $209,194.00 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freeway Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00043254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00112558 BTC.

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token (FWT) is a coin. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,459,241 coins. Freeway Token’s official website is aubit.io . Freeway Token’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @aubitnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes. “

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

