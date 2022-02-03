Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.94. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $82.83 million, a PE ratio of -148.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

