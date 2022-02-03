Freshworks (FRSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.68 million. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freshworks stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

