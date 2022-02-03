Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 24,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,447,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

