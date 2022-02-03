Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

