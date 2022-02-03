FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.12. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 5,353 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF comprises 2.8% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 17.84% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

