FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 2.2%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 72,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter.

