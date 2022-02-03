FTX Token Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $42.66 or 0.00114594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.89 billion and $161.11 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,017,057 coins and its circulating supply is 138,147,721 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

