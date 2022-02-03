Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,295. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

