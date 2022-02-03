Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $730.91

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 730.91 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 672 ($9.03). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 695 ($9.34), with a volume of 11,340 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSTA. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 800 ($10.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 696.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 730.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm has a market cap of £276.74 million and a P/E ratio of -15.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.81%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

