Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $230.58 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Function X has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $230.58 million and $2.90 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,276.44 or 0.99868852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00077596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025813 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00456059 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

