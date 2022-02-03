Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Shares Down 2.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 108,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEMKT:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

