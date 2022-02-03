Fuse Network Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $36.38 million and $1.62 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.00 or 0.07131545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,677.72 or 1.00064386 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054605 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

