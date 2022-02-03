FuzeX Trading Up 8.2% This Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $200,701.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00114806 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

