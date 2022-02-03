FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FVCBankcorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.35.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.