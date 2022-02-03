FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Boosted by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $11.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.81. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $117.11 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.66%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,366,000 after buying an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
