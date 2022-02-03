FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Boosted by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $11.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.81. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $117.11 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,366,000 after buying an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

