FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised by Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $11.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CM. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Shares of CM stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $85.96 and a one year high of $132.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

