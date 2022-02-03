GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $317,236.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07140588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.54 or 0.99621495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054455 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

