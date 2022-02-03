Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.03% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 417,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 352,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

