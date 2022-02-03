Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.46 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diker Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

