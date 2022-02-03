Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Federal Signal worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

