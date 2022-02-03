Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

