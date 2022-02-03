Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,468 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $165.05 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

