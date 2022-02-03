Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.