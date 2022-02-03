Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 18,500 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,701,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,389,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,506,000 after buying an additional 64,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $246,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,196,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.