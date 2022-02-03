Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

NYSE HD opened at $373.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.17. The company has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

