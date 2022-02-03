Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.48% of AMC Networks worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

