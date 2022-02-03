Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.71

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.71 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.83). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 61.45 ($0.83), with a volume of 3,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

