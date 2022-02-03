GAMB Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $37,828.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00114847 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.