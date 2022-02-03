Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $283.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

