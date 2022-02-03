Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 120,485 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,485 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.14% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 110.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.41.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

