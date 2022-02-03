Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 120,708 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

