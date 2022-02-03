Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $117.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

