Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,879,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,916,000 after buying an additional 343,442 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,158 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,620. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

