Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

