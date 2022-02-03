Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.46% of Core Molding Technologies worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,020. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

