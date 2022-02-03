Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.27 Million Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 9.23% of Armstrong Flooring worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 22NW LP grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 945,566 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFI opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.50.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

