Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,592 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.51% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHG opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

