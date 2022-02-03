Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $5,455,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $294.32 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.