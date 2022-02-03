Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 2,275 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $429.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

