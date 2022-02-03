Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 859,575 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 859,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.14% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP).
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.