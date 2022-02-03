Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of Graham worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Graham by 21.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Graham by 41.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Graham by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $580.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.87. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

