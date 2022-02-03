Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.27% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

